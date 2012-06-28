你的器材不支持播放多媒體材料

How good is your pronunciation?

I have a question about the pronunciation of English numbers, such as thirteen(13) and thirty(30), fourteen(14) and forty(40), fifteen(15)and fifty(50). How to pronounce the numbers that will make myself understand by others? Yvonne Chan

This week's question concerns one of the most common mistakes for Chinese learners of English.

It's about the sound of numbers: 13 and 30; 14 and 40; 15 and 50...

If you get them mixed up you could be in big trouble!

Rob and Li explain and demonstrate how numbers are pronounced correctly in English.