Number Pronunciation 数字发音
How good is your pronunciation?
This week's question concerns one of the most common mistakes for Chinese learners of English.
It's about the sound of numbers: 13 and 30; 14 and 40; 15 and 50...
If you get them mixed up you could be in big trouble!
Rob and Li explain and demonstrate how numbers are pronounced correctly in English.