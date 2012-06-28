Number Pronunciation 数字发音

  • 2012年 6月 28日
你的器材不支持播放多媒體材料

How good is your pronunciation?

This week's question concerns one of the most common mistakes for Chinese learners of English.

It's about the sound of numbers: 13 and 30; 14 and 40; 15 and 50...

If you get them mixed up you could be in big trouble!

Rob and Li explain and demonstrate how numbers are pronounced correctly in English.