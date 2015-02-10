A flash of inspiration 突然一陣靈感

Image caption Is it frightening or inspirational?

今日小常識 Lightning is a bright flash of electricity produced by a thunderstorm. The highest death toll from a lightning strike was in 1971 when a passenger airline flying over the Amazon rainforest was hit by lightning, causing it to crash, killing 91 people on board. 閃電是由雷雨產生的一種強放電現象。因閃電而受到死傷的人數超過颶風或龍捲風的受害人數。死亡人數最高的一次是1971年，當時一架客機飛越亞馬遜雨林時受閃電襲擊墜毀，導致飛機上91死亡。

今日短語

所謂突然一陣靈感 a flash of inspiration 就是說一個人頭腦裏突然冒出一個創新或革新的想法或閃念。

例句

John's new travel book was a huge success after the flash of inspiration he got while sitting on the bus.

The idea for my song came to me in a flash of inspiration!

請注意

另一個短語 a flash in the pan 意思是曇花一現，指短時間的走紅或暴熱。

例句

Susan had a number one hit with her song, but after that we never heard from her again. People said she was just a flash in the pan.