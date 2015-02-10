A flash of inspiration 突然一陣靈感

  • 2015年 2月 10日
Image caption Is it frightening or inspirational?

今日短語

所謂突然一陣靈感 a flash of inspiration 就是說一個人頭腦裏突然冒出一個創新或革新的想法或閃念。

例句

John's new travel book was a huge success after the flash of inspiration he got while sitting on the bus.

The idea for my song came to me in a flash of inspiration!

請注意

另一個短語 a flash in the pan 意思是曇花一現，指短時間的走紅或暴熱。

例句

Susan had a number one hit with her song, but after that we never heard from her again. People said she was just a flash in the pan.

