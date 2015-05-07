Rise to the top 升到最高層

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Hot air balloons were one of the first forms of air transport

今日短語

今日小常識 Hot air balloons can reach amazing heights - the world record is over 21,000 metres! At such height, it's difficult to breathe, so oxygen tanks and masks are needed by anyone travelling above 5,000 metres. Of course anyone ballooning at so high will also need to wrap up warm! 熱氣球能飛得很高很高，世界紀錄是超過21000米！在這麼高的高度，人要呼吸是很困難的，所以超過5000米的高度， 在熱氣球上的人就需要氧氣瓶和氧氣面罩了。當然在高空行駛，一定要注意保暖哦！

我們可以用 to rise to the top 來形容某人在自己行業裏非常成功，並升到了最高層。

例句

She rose to the top of the legal profession and became one of the most successful lawyers in the country.

He rose to the top at a young age and won many singing awards.

請注意

另一個實用的短語是 give rise to，意思是造成了什麼（問題）。

例句

The employee』s behaviour gave rise to many complaints.

The company director』s speech gave rise to the belief that he had decided to retire.

The financial crisis has given rise to reforms in many economies.