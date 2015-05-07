Rise to the top 升到最高層

  • 2015年 5月 7日
今日短語

我們可以用 to rise to the top 來形容某人在自己行業裏非常成功，並升到了最高層。

例句

She rose to the top of the legal profession and became one of the most successful lawyers in the country.

He rose to the top at a young age and won many singing awards.

請注意

另一個實用的短語是 give rise to，意思是造成了什麼（問題）。

例句

The employee』s behaviour gave rise to many complaints.

The company director』s speech gave rise to the belief that he had decided to retire.

The financial crisis has given rise to reforms in many economies.

