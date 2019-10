文字稿:

The Perito Moreno glacier in Southern Argentina.

Huge sections of a massive ice wall have crashed into Lake Argentina in the Patagonia region of the country.

Periodically the glacier forms a dam separating the lake into two. Eventually pressure builds up and enormous chunks of ice fall into the lake.

Tourists visiting the national park enjoyed watching this spectacular ice rupture which occurs every four to five years.

詞匯:

glacier 冰川 crashed into 衝入 periodically 時不時地 dam 大壩/水壩 rupture 破裂/爆裂