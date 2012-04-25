文字稿:
This is a well-travelled football!
Identified thanks to the names written on it, the ball was set adrift by the tsunami that hit Japan over a year ago. It was washed ashore in Alaska!
Its proud owner is Misaki Murakami: he received this treasured possession from his schoolmates when he got transferred to another school. The teenager became a minor celebrity after it was located.
Vocabulary 詞匯:
well-travelled 浪跡天涯的，遊走過很多國家的
set adrift 使某物隨波漂流
washed ashore 衝到岸上
possession 東西，財產
was located 被找到