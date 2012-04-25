文字稿:

This is a well-travelled football!

Identified thanks to the names written on it, the ball was set adrift by the tsunami that hit Japan over a year ago. It was washed ashore in Alaska!

Its proud owner is Misaki Murakami: he received this treasured possession from his schoolmates when he got transferred to another school. The teenager became a minor celebrity after it was located.

Vocabulary 詞匯:

well-travelled 浪跡天涯的，遊走過很多國家的

set adrift 使某物隨波漂流

washed ashore 衝到岸上

possession 東西，財產

was located 被找到