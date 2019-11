文字稿:

The demilitarized zone between North and South Korea is the most heavily fortified border on earth.

But the south is planning to open a new eco-tourism site along its frontier with North Korea.

The buffer zone has been tightly restricted for more than 50 years creating an untouched nature reserve.

They hope to rebrand the area as a place of peace, not war.

Vocabulary 詞匯:

demilitarized zone 非軍事區

fortified 戒備森嚴的

eco-tourism 生態旅遊

buffer zone 緩衝區

rebrand 重塑形像