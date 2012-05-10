英語學習點：挑戰和決心 Vocabulary: challenge and determination

Image copyright AP Image caption Claire Lomas crossing the finishing line

What's the most challenging thing you have ever achieved?

This week Claire Lomas, a 32-year-old British woman, achieved the remarkable feat of finishing the London Marathon. What made this achievement all the more amazing is that Claire is paralysed from the chest down.

Since suffering a spinal injury after falling from a horse, Claire has been unable to walk. But her determination to complete the route of the marathon has been seen as hugely courageous, and one that has helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Claire is able to walk with the assistance of a robotic walking suit, which supports the weight of her body and allows her to balance whilst standing. The suit also enables the user to walk small distances, but Claire's perseverance saw her complete the entire physically gruelling 26-mile journey.

For sixteen days, Claire woke each morning and doggedly continued her course around London, one mile at a time. With the help of an assistant to support her, she steadily and progressively walked the exact route of the other 36,000 marathon runners.

Her accomplishment was greeted by hundreds of cheering supporters who watched her final, brave steps across the finish line in front of Buckingham Palace.

Her tenacity and plucky attitude has raised speculation about what challenge Claire may tackle next. Some people have even suggested she could take a shot at swimming the English Channel.