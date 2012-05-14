Image copyright Getty Image caption Manchester City players celebrate winning the Premier League title for the first time in 44 years. Photo by: Alex Livesey.

City slickers 油頭滑腦的城裏人

今日小常識 Manchester City became champions of English football for the first time in 44 years in the most dramatic of circumstances. They scored twice in injury time to win the title from their fierce rivals Manchester United on goal difference. 經過44年的漫長等待，曼城戲劇性的在傷停補時階段連進兩球，從他們的死敵曼聯手中奪回了英超聯賽的冠軍頭銜。

City slicker 指的是那些習慣並適應城市生活的人，而他們往往看不起生活在小鎮裏的人。

例句

Mike hates London. He says it's full of city slickers who think anyone who doesn't live there is a peasant.

During rush hour, the city slickers get fed up with tourists on the Underground when they stand in the way of the doors and start laughing when they almost fall over as the train pulls away.

請注意

在英國，The City 代表的是倫敦的金融區。

The Bank of England is in the heart of The City.