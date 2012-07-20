Image copyright AP Image caption Bob Russell was reunited with his beloved Austin Healey after 42 years.

媒體英語會帶大家一起學習 BBC 撰稿人在報道世界大事時常用到的單詞和短語。

美國一位男子與他被盜的跑車重新團聚。Bob Russell 最後一次見到他的車是近42年前，盜賊趁他外出時從他位於費城的家裏偷走了這輛跑車。他是怎樣找回心愛的車？請聽BBC記者 Janet Barrie 發回的報道：

Bob Russell says he never gave up the search for his beloved 1967 Austin-Healey. One day in 1970, when he was a student in Philadelphia, he came home after a night out with the woman who's now his wife, and realised his car had vanished. Nearly 42 years later Mr Russell was browsing the online marketplace eBay when he spotted something familiar.

All these years he'd kept the car's papers and keys. He searched them out, and saw the vehicle registration number on the website matched the one on the title certificate of his long-lost sports car. He told the police, who tracked the car down to a dealership in Los Angeles, and confirmed it was indeed Bob Russell's Austin-Healey.

Mr Russell said he paid $3,000 for it in 1967 - and it's now worth eight times that much. He says though it wasn't the money that made him to search for it for over four decades - what mattered was the sentimental value it held for him and his wife.