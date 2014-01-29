To dawn on 終於明白

St Paul's Cathedral in London at dawn

今日小常識

Dawn and sunrise are two different things in English. Dawn begins when it starts to get light, before the sun appears. Sunrise starts when the first part of the sun can be seen at the horizon.

在英語中黎明 dawn 和日出 sunrise 是兩種完全不同的概念。黎明 dawn 即為破曉，而日出 sunrise 則隨其後。日出指太陽剛剛露出地平線時的景象。

今日短語

短語 dawn on 的意思是某人終於明白一事。

例句

It dawned on me that I hadn't been sick for two years.

It was several hours before the truth finally dawned on Michael: he was in the wrong city.

請注意

另一個短語 the crack of dawn 的意思是黎明，破曉。

We have to leave tomorrow at the crack of dawn. Try to get some sleep.

Everyone woke up at the crack of dawn on Christmas morning. They wanted to see what presents they had been given.

