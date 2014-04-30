Colourful football fan 五彩足球迷

文字稿:

It's still over a month until the World Cup, but this football fan doesn't leave his home without sporting Brazil's national colours.

And it's not just the clothes in Nelson Paviotti's wardrobe which are yellow and green – it's also the food he eats.

The loudspeaker on his car is for playing the national anthem.

Even if Brazil don't win the tournament, this lawyer from Sao Paulo swears he'll keep up his personal dress code.

Vocabulary 詞匯:

sporting 穿著、穿戴

loudspeaker 喇叭，揚聲器

national anthem 國歌

tournament 錦標賽

dress code 著裝標凖