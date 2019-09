文字稿:

A spectacular performance featuring choreographed cyclists with lights.

Dozens of volunteers have taken part in the 'Ghost Peloton' on the streets of Leeds in northern England.

An audience of 2,000 people showed up to watch the event put on by the Phoenix Dance Theatre.

It marks the countdown to the start of the Tour de France cycle race, which visits the region this year.

Vocabulary 詞匯:

choreographed 為表演而設計編排的

volunteers 志願者

showed up 到場

put on 製作的

countdown 倒計時