Loan shark 放高利貸者
- 2014年 7月 1日
今日短語
短語 loan shark 直譯是「貸款鯊魚」，實意是指放高利貸的人，而且多數情況下他們是非法放貸的。
例句
During the recession, many people lost their jobs and turned to loan sharks to pay their bills.
The police announced they will arrest loan sharks who have been threatening to break the legs of clients with late payments.
請注意
另一個與海洋動物有關的短語是 sleeping with the fishes 用來形容某人被犯罪分子謀殺了，葬身魚腹。美國電影《教父》促使了這個表達的流行。這是一個非正式用語。
例句
Don't worry about him, Vinnie. He's sleeping with the fishes. Don Corleone would be proud of me!