Loan shark 放高利貸者

Image copyright bbc Image caption This shark at the Sydney Aquarium certainly had visitors shaking in their boots

今日小常識 Sharks in general are feared, yet some species are gentle giants that feed harmlessly on plankton. Others have highly developed senses that allow them to detect prey from tiny signals sent from miles away. Beware of these! 一般來說鯊魚會令人感到恐懼，不過也有某些鯊魚種類卻是溫和的巨人，靠漂流生物為生。還有另外一些鯊魚，它們的觸感相當發達，能探測幾英里之外獵物發出的信號。 大家對這類鯊魚可得提高警惕啊！

今日短語

短語 loan shark 直譯是「貸款鯊魚」，實意是指放高利貸的人，而且多數情況下他們是非法放貸的。

例句

During the recession, many people lost their jobs and turned to loan sharks to pay their bills.

The police announced they will arrest loan sharks who have been threatening to break the legs of clients with late payments.

請注意

另一個與海洋動物有關的短語是 sleeping with the fishes 用來形容某人被犯罪分子謀殺了，葬身魚腹。美國電影《教父》促使了這個表達的流行。這是一個非正式用語。

例句

Don't worry about him, Vinnie. He's sleeping with the fishes. Don Corleone would be proud of me!