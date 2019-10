文字稿:

Meet Bob, the metal minder.

He's on patrol in the offices of the security company G4S.

Bob does a 3D scan of each room to check if anything's missing.

This technology is just one of many new developments in the UK's robotics sector.

And while he's no substitute for a human security guard, Bob has already learned some basic office etiquette.

Bob:

"Thank you, I will be on my way."

Vocabulary 詞匯:

minder 貼身保安

on patrol 巡邏

sector 行業

substitute 替身,取代

etiquette 禮儀