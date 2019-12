文字稿:

Sniffer dogs and x-ray scans are normal parts of airport security.

Now, laptops and mobiles will come under greater scrutiny.

US transport officials have ordered some airports to intensify the screening of electronic devices.

If it doesn't power up, it doesn't fly, they say.

So before you take off, make sure you've charged your phone.

Vocabulary 詞匯:

sniffer dogs 嗅探犬

scrutiny 仔細的檢查

intensify 加強,強化

power up 開機啟動

charged (給手機)充了電