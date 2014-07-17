At liberty 自由，隨意

  • 2014年 7月 17日
Image copyright BBC World Service
Image caption The Statue of Liberty in New York is one of the symbols of the US, and it inspired souvenirs on sale also in Washington DC

今日短語

To be at liberty to do something 表示一個人可以自由地、隨意地、不受約束地做某事。

例句

Some companies keep information about salaries confidential, and lower-rank managers are not at liberty to discuss them.

This is a free country! I'm at liberty to go wherever I like.

請注意

另一個短語 to take liberties with something 或 someone 的意思是濫用做事的權力，冒昧行事。

Don't take liberties with me, Mr Jones! I am a married woman and the only man allowed to kiss me is my husband.