At liberty 自由，隨意
今日短語
To be at liberty to do something 表示一個人可以自由地、隨意地、不受約束地做某事。
例句
Some companies keep information about salaries confidential, and lower-rank managers are not at liberty to discuss them.
This is a free country! I'm at liberty to go wherever I like.
請注意
另一個短語 to take liberties with something 或 someone 的意思是濫用做事的權力，冒昧行事。
Don't take liberties with me, Mr Jones! I am a married woman and the only man allowed to kiss me is my husband.