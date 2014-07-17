At liberty 自由，隨意

Image copyright BBC World Service Image caption The Statue of Liberty in New York is one of the symbols of the US, and it inspired souvenirs on sale also in Washington DC

今日小常識 The Statue of Liberty sits on an Island in New York. It is 93 metres from ground to torch and weighs about 225 tons. There are seven rays on her crown, one for each of the seven continents. 自由女神像坐落在紐約的一個小島上。從地面到火炬之間高為93米，重約225噸。女神的皇冠上有七道射線，象徵著七大洲。

今日短語

To be at liberty to do something 表示一個人可以自由地、隨意地、不受約束地做某事。

例句

Some companies keep information about salaries confidential, and lower-rank managers are not at liberty to discuss them.

This is a free country! I'm at liberty to go wherever I like.

請注意

另一個短語 to take liberties with something 或 someone 的意思是濫用做事的權力，冒昧行事。

Don't take liberties with me, Mr Jones! I am a married woman and the only man allowed to kiss me is my husband.