Corner shop or art gallery? 倫敦街角小店變藝術展覽館

文字稿:

An old-fashioned corner shop in London… Look closely at the stock, though, and you'll realise things are not quite what they seem.

Everything is made of felt – even this packet of frozen chips.

But the owner, Lucy Sparrow, isn't trying to stitch you up. She's an artist.

It took her seven months to create the 4,000 items on display.

Everything's for sale but one thing the shopkeeper's not cutting is the prices.

Vocabulary 詞匯:

stock 存貨

felt 毛氈

frozen冷凍的（食物）

to stitch (you) up 陷害、算計（某人）

shopkeeper 店主，老闆