High-flyer 抱負極高的人

Image copyright bbc Image caption The Red Arrows' spectacular performance in the sky, England.

今日短語

A high-flyer 是在指事業上有極高抱負的成功職業人士。

例句

今日小常識 The Red Arrows are the Royal Air Force aerobatic display team. The trails of coloured smoke they leave in the sky are made by releasing diesel into the exhaust, which oxidises and leaves a trail of smoke. It's a spectacle and exciting to watch. 紅箭是英國皇家空軍的空中特技飛行表演隊。飛機在空中飛過時會留下一縷縷有顏色的煙霧。這些煙霧是飛機從排氣管釋放柴油，然後通過氧化過程而形成的。飛行表演壯觀，看上去令人激動。

Daniel is such a high-flyer. He's only 31 years old and he's already the financial director of the company.

My brother is a high-flying businessman and travels all over the world.

請注意

另外有一個短語 high-flown, 雖然拼寫很像 high-flyer，但含義不一樣，意思是誇張的，華而不實的。

例句

He tried to seduce Katherine with high-flown language, but she wasn't impressed.

Jane has high-flown ideas about morality but she's never nice to me!