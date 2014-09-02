High-flyer 抱負極高的人
今日短語
A high-flyer 是在指事業上有極高抱負的成功職業人士。
例句
Daniel is such a high-flyer. He's only 31 years old and he's already the financial director of the company.
My brother is a high-flying businessman and travels all over the world.
請注意
另外有一個短語 high-flown, 雖然拼寫很像 high-flyer，但含義不一樣，意思是誇張的，華而不實的。
例句
He tried to seduce Katherine with high-flown language, but she wasn't impressed.
Jane has high-flown ideas about morality but she's never nice to me!