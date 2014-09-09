To duck out of 避開
- 2014年 9月 9日
今日短語
短語 to duck out of something 意思就是避開什麼東西或者避開做什麼事情。
例句
Frank tried to duck out of going to the restaurant by pretending he was ill.
She ducked out of her responsibilities and didn't attend the important meeting.
請注意
如果有人形容你是 a sitting duck, 意思就是你很容易受到攻擊。
例句
The politician was a sitting duck because of his unpopular position on school reform.