To duck out of 避開

Image caption Baby ducks are also known as ducklings in English

今日短語

今日小常識 A score of nought by a batman in cricket is called a duck. This comes from a duck egg, because a nought looks similar in shape to the egg of a duck. 在板球比賽中得零分稱為 a duck, 因為數字零看起來形狀像鴨蛋。

短語 to duck out of something 意思就是避開什麼東西或者避開做什麼事情。

例句

Frank tried to duck out of going to the restaurant by pretending he was ill.

She ducked out of her responsibilities and didn't attend the important meeting.

請注意

如果有人形容你是 a sitting duck, 意思就是你很容易受到攻擊。

例句

The politician was a sitting duck because of his unpopular position on school reform.