Image caption A new eco-friendly lighting system illuminates Tower Bridge in London.

Light up 欣喜

當某人 lights up, 這意味著他/她看起來很高興或為什麼事情而感到欣喜。

今日小常識 Tower Bridge in London has had a new lighting system installed which enhances the bridge's architectural features. Static lights have been replaced with bulbs that can vary in intensity and colour. The world-famous bridge gleamed white to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and the more energy-efficient lights were switched on after that. 著名景點倫敦塔橋安裝了一個新的照明系統,能更加突出塔橋的建築特色。新裝的照明燈能發射出不同的顏色和亮度。這座舉世聞名的大橋在慶祝女王登基鑽禧紀念時變成了全白色。慶典之後啟用節能燈。

例句

Mum will light up when she realises we've planned a surprise party for her.

My grandma would light up when she talked about the olden days.

請注意

另一個字面相似的短語 lighten up 意思和 light up 不一樣,這是勸某人應該放鬆一些,不要太緊張或太在意某件事情。

例句

Hurry! We're going to miss the train!

Lighten up – there'll be another one five minutes later.