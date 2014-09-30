Image caption Proud to be British!

To fly the flag 搖旗吶喊

如果說某人 fly the flag 那麼就表示搖旗吶喊，支持自己的國家（或團體）尤其是在國外。

今日小常識 The British flag is known as the Union Jack. It is actually three flags on top of each other: the Saint George』s Cross, representing England; the Cross of Saint Andrew, representing Scotland; and the Cross of Saint Patrick, which is sometimes used to represent Ireland. 英國國旗在英語裏就是The Union Jack. 它實際上是由三面旗幟合併組成的:聖喬治十字代表英格蘭, 聖安德魯十字代表蘇格蘭;聖徒帕特里克的十字有時被用來代表愛爾蘭。

例句

I』ll be flying the flag for the company when I speak at that big conference in India next week.

Lang Lang flies the flag for China when he plays on the international stage.

請注意

注意另一個單詞 flagging 表示體力或能量的衰減，沒力氣了。

例句

By the 40th kilometre the marathon runner was really flagging. It looked like she wouldn』t complete the race.