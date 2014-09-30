To fly the flag 搖旗吶喊

Two women with British flags
Image caption Proud to be British!

To fly the flag 搖旗吶喊

如果說某人 fly the flag 那麼就表示搖旗吶喊，支持自己的國家（或團體）尤其是在國外。

例句

I』ll be flying the flag for the company when I speak at that big conference in India next week.

Lang Lang flies the flag for China when he plays on the international stage.

請注意

注意另一個單詞 flagging 表示體力或能量的衰減，沒力氣了。

例句

By the 40th kilometre the marathon runner was really flagging. It looked like she wouldn』t complete the race.