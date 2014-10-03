Clean-up day in India 印度 "大清掃"

Image caption Modi aims to build "toilets first, temples later"

印度總理倫德拉·莫迪加入了本周四的一次全國性的大清掃運動，與成千上萬的兒童、群眾和政府要員一起打掃了公園，政府大樓和街道。這項由莫迪發起的"清潔印度"運動，要求國家公務員需要貢獻出一天公休假日來為人民服務。請聽 BBC 記者 Andrew North 發回的報道。

A former Indian environment minister once said that if there was a Nobel Prize for dirt and filth, India would win. The new Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has made a big thing about changing that and has chosen one of the most important dates in the national calendar to launch his clean-up campaign: the birthday of India』s independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.

Having been scolded by Mr Modi already for their timekeeping, most civil servants were expected to give up what is a public holiday to clean up their own offices, even though it』s supposedly voluntary. Hygiene-related diseases remain one of the biggest killers of young children and a serious drag on India』s development.

While many experts have welcomed Mr Modi』s clean-up campaign, they say there』s still a long way to go.