Snow in the US 美國連降大雪

文字稿：

It might look like a scene from a Christmas card, but not for long. In the north-east of the US, hundreds of volunteers have joined the effort to clear the snow.

Many areas are bracing themselves for floods as temperatures begin to rise.

Several days of heavy snowfall have caused serious disruption in New York state.

In Michigan, this plane slid off the icy runway at Detroit Airport, shortly after landing.

Vocabulary 詞匯:

volunteers 志願者

clear 清掃，清除

bracing themselves 做凖備

disruption 擾亂，混亂

slid 打滑，滑落