To see red 大怒

  • 2014年 12月 11日
Comic Relief Red Nose
Image caption Comic Relief Red Nose

今日短語

To see red 這個短語的意思是大怒，狂怒。

例句

The teacher will see red when he finds out you haven't done your homework again! He'll give you detention.

My mum saw red when I came in late for dinner.

I saw red and shouted when the boss complained about my work for the third time today.

請注意

如果你想說一個人很容易發火，可以用 to fly off the handle 這個短語。

例句

When Simon told me he was going out for the third night in a row, I really flew off the handle and shouted at him.

