To see red 大怒

今日小常識 The colour red is associated with many different emotions, including anger and danger, probably because it is the colour of blood. Many road signs use the colour red to warn motorists of hazards. Red also has strong links to love and passion, and, in many cultures, symbolizes happiness and celebration. 人們通常把紅色同強烈的感情或感覺聯繫在一起，比如，憤怒或危險，這或許同血液的顏色有關。許多路標都選用紅色來警告司機前面的路況有危險。紅色也經常用來表達強烈的愛情。在某些文化中，紅色還象徵著幸福和喜慶。

今日短語

To see red 這個短語的意思是大怒，狂怒。

例句

The teacher will see red when he finds out you haven't done your homework again! He'll give you detention.

My mum saw red when I came in late for dinner.

I saw red and shouted when the boss complained about my work for the third time today.

請注意

如果你想說一個人很容易發火，可以用 to fly off the handle 這個短語。

例句

When Simon told me he was going out for the third night in a row, I really flew off the handle and shouted at him.