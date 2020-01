文字稿:

In the shadows of Mount Kilimanjaro, warriors are warming up.

They're competing in the Maasai Olympics.

The event was brought about to discourage the traditional practice of hunting, which has taken the local lion population to the brink of extinction.

The games will allow young men to showcase their skills and also preserve the big cats.

Vocabulary 詞匯:

warming up 熱身

brought about 推出,帶來

the brink of extinction 瀕臨滅絕

showcase 展示

big cats 獅子