DNA diagnosis revolution 基因研究帶來診斷革命

媒體英語會帶大家一起學習 BBC 撰稿人在報道世界大事時常用到的單詞和短語。

Image caption Comparing variations in genetic code will allow the development of targeted medicines to treat cancer

一項由英國國民保健服務(NHS) 設立的基因工程研究項目有可能破解一系列致命疾病的發病秘密。此研究項目將通過分佈設立在英格蘭醫院的十一所基因醫學中心來收集 DNA 樣本，用於幫助制定對一系列疾病有針對性的療程，尤其是對癌症的治療。請聽 BBC 記者 James Gallapher 的報道：

The NHS is aiming to be at the forefront of a new era of genomic medicine. Cancer treatment will be targeted at the precise mutations in DNA that are causing the patient』s tumour.

Genetic diseases will be identified by finding mistakes in the 3bn pairs of letters that make up our genetic code. Eleven genomic medicine centres will open in hospitals from Newcastle to Exeter in February. Their challenge is to sequence 100,000 genomes within three years.

It could improve treatment for some patients but all that data will be made available to drugs companies and researchers to help them create precision drugs for future generations.