Obese British consider themselves healthy 肥胖的英國人稱自己"健康"

媒體英語會帶大家一起學習 BBC 撰稿人在報道世界大事時常用到的單詞和短語。

Image caption Too fat? Is this the right size to be?

在英國，儘管肥胖人數比例驚人，但大多數英國民眾仍認為他們很「健康」。這是BBC 從民調機構「ORB 民意調查」獲取的一項最新調查結果。這項令人驚訝的民調結果使英國人看上去好像對「健康」這個概念有些模糊。以下是 Rob Broomby 的報道：

點擊收聽節目

It appears the British are subject to a major delusion. World Health Organisation statistics suggest a staggering 61 per cent of people in the UK are in fact overweight but ask the British about their health and the vast majority, 78 per cent, will claim to be healthy.

Despite constant reporting of the costs and consequences of obesity it appears only 40 per cent of people admit to being overweight in the UK. The polling organisation, Win/Gallup International, which conducted the research, concluded the British had a poor grasp of their health and were not ready to get to grips with it. But self-image is a strange thing: in Denmark and Switzerland nine out of ten people felt they were, on balance, healthy, the highest numbers recorded but the Germans in contrast delivered the harshest verdicts on the state they were in. How the answers relate to national stereotypes, the relative propensity to complain or make light of problems, is not answered in the research.