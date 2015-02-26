Full steam ahead! 全速前進!

Image caption There is still a chance to ride a steam train on Britain's heritage lines

今日短語

Full steam ahead 意思是充滿信心地和精力飽滿地全速前進。

例句

今日小常識 Britain is the home of steam travel. Even today there are nearly 100 steam railways open to tourists, mostly running during the summer months. They are perfect for a family day out. 英國是蒸汽火車的發源地。現在全國依然有近一百條蒸汽鐵路線在夏季開放。是絕佳的家庭出遊機會。

We've had months of setbacks but now it's full steam ahead. We should have the new product out by April.

We're going full steam ahead with our plans to extend the kitchen.

請注意

不要把這個短語和另一個短語 to do something under your own steam 混淆起來，後者的意思是獨立完成某事。

例句

I made the whole film without help; the script, the direction, the editing – I did it all under my own steam.