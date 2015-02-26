Full steam ahead! 全速前進!
- 2015年 2月 26日
今日短語
Full steam ahead 意思是充滿信心地和精力飽滿地全速前進。
例句
We've had months of setbacks but now it's full steam ahead. We should have the new product out by April.
We're going full steam ahead with our plans to extend the kitchen.
請注意
不要把這個短語和另一個短語 to do something under your own steam 混淆起來，後者的意思是獨立完成某事。
例句
I made the whole film without help; the script, the direction, the editing – I did it all under my own steam.