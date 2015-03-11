Driving change in Afghanistan 阿富汗女出租司機

文字稿:

Like most women in Afghanistan, Sara Bahayi does all the housework and brings up the children. She also looks after her mother.

But that's where the similarities end. Sara is single and the family's breadwinner. She works as a taxi driver in Mazar-e-Sharif - a job almost always done by men.

Sara breaks a cultural taboo behind the wheel but otherwise follows the tradition of taxi drivers around the world: she loves a good chat.

詞匯:

housework 家務活兒

looks after 照料

breadwinner 養家糊口的人

taboo 禁忌

chat 聊天