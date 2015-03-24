All the colours of the rainbow 五顏六色
- 2015年 3月 24日
今日短語
我們用短語 all the colours of the rainbow 來形容某物五顏六色、五彩繽紛。
例句
Jane had some incredible clothes in her wardrobe; they were all the colours of the rainbow.
We saw so many amazing birds in the jungle; they were all the colours of the rainbow.
請注意
短語 chasing rainbows 的意思是一個人整日幻想更好的、更精彩的但是難以實現的事情。
例句
John, just enjoy what you've got and stop chasing rainbows!