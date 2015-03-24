All the colours of the rainbow 五顏六色

Image caption A rainbow in the sky

今日小常識 The colours of a rainbow seen by a human eye are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. 人肉眼可以識別的彩虹的顏色有紅色、橙色、黃色、綠色、靛藍色和紫色。

今日短語

我們用短語 all the colours of the rainbow 來形容某物五顏六色、五彩繽紛。

例句

Jane had some incredible clothes in her wardrobe; they were all the colours of the rainbow.

We saw so many amazing birds in the jungle; they were all the colours of the rainbow.

請注意

短語 chasing rainbows 的意思是一個人整日幻想更好的、更精彩的但是難以實現的事情。

例句

John, just enjoy what you've got and stop chasing rainbows!