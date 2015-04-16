To squirrel something away 把東西儲藏起來
今日短語
短語 to squirrel something away 的意思是把東西儲存或藏起來以備日後使用。
例句
Joan's salary is very low but a few years ago she started to squirrel money away. It took her a long time, but she finally saved enough for a deposit for a flat.
Just how much personal information are websites squirrelling away about us from our own computers?
請注意
短語 weasel out 的意思是逃避、推諉。若一個人 weaselled out of something, 意思就是說此人逃避責任。
例句
Mary wanted a promotion but didn't want to work hard so she tried to weasel her way out of the most difficult tasks in the office.