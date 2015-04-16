To squirrel something away 把東西儲藏起來

Image caption Squirrels look cute, but they do a lot of damage to people's homes

今日小常識 People in Britain whose bird tables are a target for hungry squirrels are being encouraged to add a bit of spice to the meal. The UK's Royal Society for Protection of Birds said chilli powder is a safe and effective way to keep squirrels away from nuts and seeds, without harming garden birds. 英國很多住戶院子裏的鳥食台成為了飢餓松鼠的目標，因此政府鼓勵住戶給鳥食裏添加少量的調料。英國貝德福德郡皇家鳥類保護學會說辣椒粉可以使松鼠遠離各種堅果和果仁，這種方法既安全又有效而且對花園裏的鳥類沒有任何傷害。

今日短語

短語 to squirrel something away 的意思是把東西儲存或藏起來以備日後使用。

例句

Joan's salary is very low but a few years ago she started to squirrel money away. It took her a long time, but she finally saved enough for a deposit for a flat.

Just how much personal information are websites squirrelling away about us from our own computers?

請注意

短語 weasel out 的意思是逃避、推諉。若一個人 weaselled out of something, 意思就是說此人逃避責任。

例句

Mary wanted a promotion but didn't want to work hard so she tried to weasel her way out of the most difficult tasks in the office.