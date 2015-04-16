To squirrel something away 把東西儲藏起來

  • 2015年 4月 16日
Image caption Squirrels look cute, but they do a lot of damage to people's homes

今日短語

短語 to squirrel something away 的意思是把東西儲存或藏起來以備日後使用。

例句

Joan's salary is very low but a few years ago she started to squirrel money away. It took her a long time, but she finally saved enough for a deposit for a flat.

Just how much personal information are websites squirrelling away about us from our own computers?

請注意

短語 weasel out 的意思是逃避、推諉。若一個人 weaselled out of something, 意思就是說此人逃避責任。

例句

Mary wanted a promotion but didn't want to work hard so she tried to weasel her way out of the most difficult tasks in the office.

更多有關此項報導的內容