文字稿

The scene is one of devastation. But these monuments are now open again to the public.

According to the UN's heritage body, Unesco, their state is precarious.

But the cash-strapped Nepalese government feels the need to kick-start tourism.

At least 740 monuments were damaged by two earthquakes less than two months ago, including centuries-old temples, monasteries and palaces.

詞匯

devastation 荒涼淒慘景象

heritage 遺產

precarious 不穩定的,不牢固的

cash-strapped 囊中羞澀的,缺乏現金的

kick-start 使…開始啟動