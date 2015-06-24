Ivory protest 美國在紐約時代廣場公開銷毀非法象牙製品

文字稿

Beautiful ornaments from an ugly trade.

More than a ton of ivory has been taken to New York's Times Square and destroyed as a protest.

Many of the items were confiscated from an antiques dealer in Philadelphia.

The international trade of ivory was made illegal in 1989 but officials say around 35,000 elephants are still being slaughtered in Africa every year.

The message is that traders' profits should be crushed and people shouldn't buy ivory.

(Note: 1 ton = 907.185 kg)

詞匯

ornaments 裝飾物

confiscated 沒收

illegal 非法的

slaughtered 獵殺，屠殺

crushed 擊垮