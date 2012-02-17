The possessive s 表示所属关系的上撇号
- 2012年 2月 17日
In this week's programme, Jackie and Helen discuss the phrase In this week's programme and the use of the possessive s.
We find out when it's appropriate to use the possessive s format and how to get the spelling right:
Is it
The childrens' party
or
The children's party?
Is it
Charles's house
or
Charles' house?
Jackie and Helen also look at pronunciation of the possessive s.