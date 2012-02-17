你的器材不支持播放多媒體材料

I thought we should not use the possessive form for things without life, but I often hear the phrase 'in this week's programme'. Could you clarify this for me? Ely, Jakarta

In this week's programme, Jackie and Helen discuss the phrase In this week's programme and the use of the possessive s.

We find out when it's appropriate to use the possessive s format and how to get the spelling right:

Is it

The childrens' party

or

The children's party?

Is it

Charles's house

or

Charles' house?

Jackie and Helen also look at pronunciation of the possessive s.