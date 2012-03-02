Where and whereabouts 哪里和在哪儿

  • 2012年 3月 2日
你的器材不支持播放多媒體材料

What's the difference between 'where' and 'whereabouts'?

Is there a difference between:

Where do you live?

and:

Whereabouts do you live?

Which of the following is correct?

Li's whereabouts is a mystery.

or

Li's where is a mystery.

Jackie and Helen discuss the differences between these two words.

Find out the answer in the programme. As always, if you have a question about the English language you can send it to the team at questions.chinaelt@bbc.co.uk.