Where and whereabouts 哪里和在哪儿
- 2012年 3月 2日
What's the difference between 'where' and 'whereabouts'?
Is there a difference between:
Where do you live?
and:
Whereabouts do you live?
Which of the following is correct?
Li's whereabouts is a mystery.
or
Li's where is a mystery.
Jackie and Helen discuss the differences between these two words.
Find out the answer in the programme. As always, if you have a question about the English language you can send it to the team at questions.chinaelt@bbc.co.uk.