I'd like to know the difference between where and whereabouts. Could you tell me how to use them in Britain? Che Xingzhou from Xi'an.

Is there a difference between:

Where do you live?

and:

Whereabouts do you live?

Which of the following is correct?

Li's whereabouts is a mystery.

or

Li's where is a mystery.

Jackie and Helen discuss the differences between these two words.

Find out the answer in the programme. As always, if you have a question about the English language you can send it to the team at questions.chinaelt@bbc.co.uk.