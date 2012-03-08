Business jargon 商务术语

  • 2012年 3月 8日
你的器材不支持播放多媒體材料

Business jargon can sound like a very different language. Jargon refers to a specialised language that gets used in a certain profession or trade.

In business it is sometimes unfairly called 「management-speak」. It can be a clever way of disguising what people really want to say!

Listen out for these phrases in the programme:

Touch base

Downsize

Going forward

Close of play

Jackie and Helen explain the real meaning of these phrases.

As always, if you have a question about the English language you can send it to the team at questions.chinaelt@bbc.co.uk.