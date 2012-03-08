Business jargon 商务术语
Business jargon can sound like a very different language. Jargon refers to a specialised language that gets used in a certain profession or trade.
In business it is sometimes unfairly called 「management-speak」. It can be a clever way of disguising what people really want to say!
Listen out for these phrases in the programme:
Touch base
Downsize
Going forward
Close of play
Jackie and Helen explain the real meaning of these phrases.
