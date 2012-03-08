你的器材不支持播放多媒體材料

I'm wondering if your programme can explain more on business English, especially its jargon usage. I'm curious about its usage, for example phrases like 'touch base', 「downsize' etc. Thanks! Shan, Hong Kong

Business jargon can sound like a very different language. Jargon refers to a specialised language that gets used in a certain profession or trade.

In business it is sometimes unfairly called 「management-speak」. It can be a clever way of disguising what people really want to say!

Listen out for these phrases in the programme:

Touch base

Downsize

Going forward

Close of play

Jackie and Helen explain the real meaning of these phrases.

As always, if you have a question about the English language you can send it to the team at questions.chinaelt@bbc.co.uk.