Population 人口

Hello! I'm Dani from Nanjing. I'd like to know the usage of the word "population". It is all right if I say "China has 1.4 billion populations"? Thanks a billion! Dani from Nanjing

The word 『population』 is among the top 1000 most frequently used English words - so it is important to get it right.

Look at the following sentences and decide: which one is NOT correct?

China has a population of 1.4 billion.

China has 1.4 billion people.

China has 1.4 billion populations.

Listen to the programme to check your answer!

If you have a question you'd like us to answer, you can write to us @BBC英倫網英語教學 or email: questions.chinaelt@bbc.co.uk