Population 人口

  • 2014年 6月 12日
你的器材不支持播放多媒體材料

The word 『population』 is among the top 1000 most frequently used English words - so it is important to get it right.

Look at the following sentences and decide: which one is NOT correct?

  • China has a population of 1.4 billion.
  • China has 1.4 billion people.
  • China has 1.4 billion populations.

Listen to the programme to check your answer!

If you have a question you'd like us to answer, you can write to us @BBC英倫網英語教學 or email: questions.chinaelt@bbc.co.uk