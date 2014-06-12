Population 人口
The word 『population』 is among the top 1000 most frequently used English words - so it is important to get it right.
Look at the following sentences and decide: which one is NOT correct?
- China has a population of 1.4 billion.
- China has 1.4 billion people.
- China has 1.4 billion populations.
Listen to the programme to check your answer!
If you have a question you'd like us to answer, you can write to us @BBC英倫網英語教學 or email: questions.chinaelt@bbc.co.uk