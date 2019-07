Pay off, carry on 得到回報,取得成功,繼續

Even after years of training some athletes will compete in the Olympics and some won」t.

Today we find out if Iraqi rower, Haider Rashid, has qualified for this year's London Olympics.

Join Natalie in this week's video to learn the phrasal verbs 「pay off」 and 「carry on」.