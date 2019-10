Image copyright BBC World Service

Episode 6: Double-booked 第六集:撞期

It's chaos at Tip Top Trading… Tom is in a panic. He has arranged more meetings than he can cope with and is going to have to face some unhappy clients. Anna decides to step in.

Glossary 詞匯

聽力挑戰 Citrus Ventures 公司的業務是什麼? 答案在本期節目文字稿的最後一頁。

This episode looks at language for offering to help people.

Phrases from the programme:

Is there anything I can do?

我能幫忙做點什麼嗎?

Let me help.

讓我來。

Can I give you a hand?

我能幫把手嗎?

Give me a shout if you need anything.

要幫忙,叫我一聲就行了。