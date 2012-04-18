Image copyright bbc

The team at Tip Top trading is hard at work preparing for the launch and presentation of their latest product – the Imperial Lemon. Tom, Anna and Denise get together to share their ideas – something we call brainstorming. Anna」s ideas are met with some negative comments and she has to learn how to disagree with the other」s viewpoint in a confident but polite manner.

Glossary 詞匯

This week's programme focuses on language to use when you want to disagree with somebody else」s ideas and put forward your viewpoint.

聽力挑戰 Anna 建議給本月訂 Imperial Lemon 皇家仿真檸檬產品的客戶們多少折扣？ 答案在本期節目文字稿最後一頁。

Phrases from the programme: 在本期節目中出現的表達：

Well, I」m not so sure about that…

我不是很確認這個觀點…

I see your point but I actually think…

我知道了你的觀點，不過我個人認為…