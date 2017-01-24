FAQs - 常見問題

Why have you introduced advertising to this BBC website?

為什麼BBC網站開始刊登廣告？

In order to support our journalism and minimise the burden on licence fee payers, the BBC, in accordance with guidance from the Government, have agreed that the World Service should undertake limited commercial activity on some of its services. At present advertising is placed on several Language websites and is also present on a localised FM stream in Berlin.

為了盡量減少電視執照繳納人的負擔，也為了支持我們的新聞運作，根據政府的指引，英國廣播公司同意BBC國際台在部分服務中從事有限的商業活動。目前數個語種網站均刊登廣告，直播BBC國際台英語節目的一個柏林地方頻率也播放廣告。

I'm in the UK but I can see adverts on the BBC websites. Why is this?

我住在英國，但還能看到BBC網站上的廣告，為什麼？

We do our best to make sure that only users outside the UK see adverts, and use sophisticated technology to achieve this. However if you are viewing a BBC site from within the UK and are seeing adverts, please let us know as soon as possible by e-mail.

我們採用先進的技術，盡最大努力保證只有在英國境外才能看到廣告。如果你在英國能看到BBC語言網站上的廣告，還請盡快通過電郵與我們聯繫。

How can I contact the BBC with questions about advertising?

如果我對廣告有疑問，應怎樣與BBC聯繫？

chinese@bbc.co.uk

More information on BBC advertising can be found at the following URLs:

在下面的鏈接中，你能看到有關BBC廣告的更多信息

Are you interested in advertising with the BBC? Click here for more information (IN ENGLISH)

你對在BBC網站刊登廣告有興趣嗎？點擊這裏查看更多廣告信息

How do we decide which adverts you see on our websites? Click here for more information (IN ENGLISH)

我們如何決定在BBC網站上刊登的廣告？點擊這裏查看更多信息