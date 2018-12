Гендерно-нейтральний Санта-Клаус. Це як і навіщо?

View this post on Instagram

Santa is up! and it’s beginning feel a lot like Christmas. Starting with Marilyn Monroe, he has had many changes over the years but he is always on trend (& a wee bit cheeky!). This year he is Santa Poppins, the ultimate nanny (or should we say 'manny'), We thought that with a Mary Poppins movie coming out it would be fun to do a gesture of admiration to this much-loved character, complete with a carpet bag full of presents, and his giant Blunt umbrella is perfect for the Auckland summer rains. ;) #itsbeginningtofeelalotlikechristmas #ponsonbycentralchristmas #eatdrinkshopchristmas #santapoppins #marypoppins