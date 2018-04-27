Кулинарный фотограф года: лучшие снимки еды

  • 27 апреля 2018

В престижном конкурсе фотографий еды Pink Lady Food Photography в этом году приняли участие фотографы из 60 стран. В общей сложности жюри получило почти 40 тысяч снимков. Мы публикуем лучшие из них.

Индусы готовятся разговляться после поста в одном из храмов в Дакке, Бангладеш Копірайт зображення NOOR AHMED GELAL
Image caption Индусы приготовились к праздничной трапезе после поста в одном из храмов в Дакке. Эта фотография Нура Ахмеда Гелала получило главный приз конкурса.
вино Копірайт зображення VICTOR PUGATSCHEW
Image caption Виктор Пугачёв был признан лучшим "винным" фотографом. На этой фотографии выжатый сок винограда сорта шардоне сливается в бочку. Снимок сделан во французском регионе Шампань.
Бенгалия Копірайт зображення DEBDATTA CHAKRABORTY
Image caption Фотография Дебдатты Чакраборти стала победителем в номинации "Сбор урожая". На ее снимке рыбаки закидывают свои сети в реку в индийской Бенгалии.
мёд Копірайт зображення ANIKO LUEFF TAKACS
Image caption Анико Лойфф стала победительницей среди фуд-блогеров. На ее фотографии - лавандовый мёд, стекающий с деревянной мешалки на ломтики сот.
повар и приготовленное им блюдо Копірайт зображення TOM PARKER
Image caption В номинации "Сервировка стола" победил снимок Тома Паркера: повар представляет посетителям ресторана приготовленное им блюдо в одном из отелей колумбийского города Картахена.
натюрморт Копірайт зображення MICHAEL MEISEN
Image caption Майкл Майсен сэтой фотографией "яблочного букета" стал победителем в номинации "По яблоку в день".
лепешки Копірайт зображення OLIVER HAUSER
Image caption Этот снимок Оливера Хаусера входит в подготовленную им серию фотографий "Адам готовит для Евы". Он был признан лучшим среди уже опубликованных работ - в категории "Еда из книги".
зеленые стручки бобов Копірайт зображення ANDY GRIMSHAW
Image caption В категории "Самый цвет" победил снимок Энди Гримшоу, на котором вы не найдете ничего, кроме зеленых бобовых стручков.
овцы Копірайт зображення GUILLAUME FLANDRE
Image caption Гийом Фландр сфотографировал овец у рынка в столице Сенегала Дакаре. Этот снимок был признан лучшим в категории "Еда на природе".
отец и дед Гийома Фладра Копірайт зображення GUILLAUME FLANDRE
Image caption Еще одна фотография Гийома Фладра стала лучшей в номинации "Семейная трапеза". На снике - отец и дедушка фотографа готовят еду в рождественский вечер.
груши и выпечка Копірайт зображення LINDA TAYLOR
Image caption Эта фотография булочек и груш Линды Тейлор победила в номинации "Съедобный портрет".
пироги и Калум Франклин Копірайт зображення JOHN CAREY
Image caption Фотограф Джон Кэри победил в номинации "За приготовлением еды". Он запечатлел, как известный повар Калум Франклин выпекает пироги.
рыбак готовит еду Копірайт зображення PROBAL RASHID
Image caption Фотография Пробала Рашида признана лучшей в номинации "Есть, чтобы жить". На его снимке - рыбак Локман Миа из Бангладеш готовит еду прямо в лодке.
Ньюкасл, рождественская ярмарка Копірайт зображення DEREK SNEE
Image caption Девушка готовит каталонскую паэлью на рождественской ярмарке в Ньюкасле. Снимок Дерека Сни стал победителем в номинации "Британские фестивали еды".
очередь в Мумбае Копірайт зображення JADE NINA SARKHEL
Image caption Британский фотограф Джейд Нина Шархель сфотографировала в Мумбае женщин, стоящих в очереди, чтобы заказать хлеб к индуистскому празднику Дивали. Фотография получила приз в номинации "Еда на продажу".
коровы Копірайт зображення PAUL STEVEN
Image caption Пол Стивен сфотографировал этих коров породы хайленд на свой телефон. Снимок стал победителем в соответствующей номинации - "Фотография, сделанная смартфоном".
мёд в сотах Копірайт зображення BECCI HUTCHINGS
Image caption Победителем среди студенческих фотографий стал снимок мёда в сотах, сделанный Бекки Хатчингс.

