О, Ваше Величество! Лучшие новостные фото недели

  • 11 июня 2018

Предлагаем подборку лучших новостных фотографий недели со всего мира.

Копірайт зображення Peter Nicholls/ REUTERS
Image caption Елизавета II посещает знаменитые скачки в Эпсоме. Королева известна своей любовью к лошадям
Копірайт зображення Carlos Jasso/Reuters
Image caption Местные жители отдыхают во время спасательных работ в поселке Сан Мигель Лос Лотес после извержения вулкана Фуэго в Гватемале. Это стихийное бедствие унесло жизни многих людей
Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Бабочка над липой в Киеве - в этом году их необычайно много в украинской столице и окрестностях
Копірайт зображення Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Image caption Девочка с ребенком вблизи фабрики пластика. Канал на фото ведет к чрезвычайно загрязненной реке Буриганга в столице Бангладеш Дакке
Копірайт зображення Jane Barlow/PA
Image caption Северная олуша с водорослями в шотландском заливе Ферт-оф-Форт. Тысячи этих морских птиц сейчас собирают материал для гнезд, готовясь к брачному сезону. На шотландском острове Басс живет самая многочисленная островная колония олуш в мире
Копірайт зображення Ints Kalnins/Reuters
Image caption Американский истребитель F-16 приближается к самолету-заправщику во время военных учений Saber Strike над Эстонией
Копірайт зображення Jane Barlow/PA
Image caption Музыкант Торен Фергюсон играет на скрипке, сделанной из выброшенного морем дерева. Необычный инструмент представили на шотландском пляже перед Всемирным днем океанов
Копірайт зображення Hindustan Times/Getty Images
Image caption На Мумбаи, крупнейший город Индии, налетели предмусонные грозы. Они повалили немало деревьев и вызвали перебои в работе транспорта, в частности задержку авиарейсов
Копірайт зображення Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
Image caption Демонстранты окружили полицейскую машину во время марша в Сантьяго, Чили. Тысячи людей вышли протестовать против сексуальных домогательств и сексизма в образовательных учреждениях
Копірайт зображення Shamil Zhumatov/REUTERS
Image caption Космический корабль "Союз МС-09" стартует с космодрома "Байконур". На нем полетели к Международной космической станции трое астронавтов: Серина Ауньйон-Ченселлор из США, Александер Херст из Германии и Сергей Прокопьев из России

