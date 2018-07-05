Неделя высокой моды в Париже: самые причудливые произведения

  • 5 июля 2018

В Париже с 1 по 5 июля проходит неделя высокой моды, которая собирает крупнейших звезд модной индустрии и демонстрирует их самые причудливые фантазии.

BBC News Украина собрала самые интересные экземпляры с показов.

Valentino Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Американка Кая Гербер в платье Valentino
Valentino Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Детали коллекции Valentino осень-зима 2018/2019
Fendi Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Fendi Couture
Fendi Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Fendi Couture: детали
Jean-Paul Gaultier Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Детали: кроссовки и пластиковое платье от Жана-Поля Готье
Jean-Paul Gaultier Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Модель Су Лу Парк в платье от Жана-Поля Готье
Maison Margiela Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Джон Гальяно для Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Модели в нарядах Maison Margiela, осень-зима 2018/2019

Все фото защищены авторским правом.

Следите за нашими новостями в Twitter и Telegram

Новости по теме