Говоримо про спорт: тренування в Арктиці

Presenter

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we will be hearing about athletes training for the Olympics in the Arctic and we will be learning the phrases team unity and competitive edge.

London is known for its cold and wet weather but some athletes are not just training in the rain to prepare for the London 2012 Olympics!

This week BBC reporter Kieran Fox has been following the Belgian athletics team, who have been to Iceland as part of their training.

Let's hear from Kieran.

Listen for what the athletes are hoping to build and listen out for the phrase competitive edge.

Clip

Landjokull - a landscape carved from ice, but these are not Arctic explorers this is a group of sprinters preparing for the 2012 summer Olympics. Athletics is of course an individual sport, but when it comes to the Olympics individuals compete for their country, for a team. By coming here to Iceland and these harsh inhospitable conditions the Belgian runners have to work for each other. They hope they’ll build enough team unity to give them the competitive edge come London 2012.

Presenter

Listen again for what the athletes are hoping to build and the phrase competitive edge.

Clip

Landjokull - a landscape carved from ice, but these are not Arctic explorers this is a group of sprinters preparing for the 2012 summer Olympics. Athletics is of course an individual sport, but when it comes to the Olympics individuals compete for their country, for a team. By coming here to Iceland and these harsh inhospitable conditions the Belgian runners have to work for each other. They hope they’ll build enoughteam unity to give them the competitive edge come London 2012.

Presenter

So the Belgian athletes have to work together in the snow and ice and they are hoping this will build team unity.

On screen

team unity

командний дух

Presenter

Kieran said the athletes are hoping this team unity will give them the competitive edge.

On screen

competitive edge

перевага

Presenter

They hope to build enough team unity to give them the competitive edge for London 2012.

Well we have learnt the phrases team unity and competitive edge.

Now let's listen to some people in London using the phrase competitive edge.

Vox pops

I am hoping that having a good university degree will give me the competitive edge, when I’m applying for jobs.

I think that speaking more than one language, gives me the competitive edge over people, when I’m looking for a job.

On screen

I am hoping that having a good university degree will give me the competitive edge, when I'm applying for jobs.

I think that speaking more than one language gives me the competitive edge over people, when I’m looking for a job.

Presenter

I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.