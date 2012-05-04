Відеослова у новинах: коали у небезпеці

Текст:

A beloved symbol of Australia.

Koalas have been listed as a threatened species in some parts of the country after a plunge in the wild population.

Habitat loss, urban expansion, vehicle strikes, dog attacks and disease have contributed to their dwindling numbers.

Estimates on koala numbers vary but some studies suggest there are fewer than 80,000 koalas left in the wild.

______________________________________________

Корисна лексика:

beloved - улюблений, той, якого люблять

threatened - той, що перебуває під загрозою вимирання, у небезпеці

plunge - зменшення у кількості, різке падіння

strikes - зіткнення із автами

dwindling - що падає, зменшується