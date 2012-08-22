Відеослова в новинах: слони на пенсії

Текст:

Тhey’re not the healthiest specimens of the ten thousand that live in Burma.

But thanks to the opening of this elephant retirement home, these animals do at least have a safe refuge.

The owners have brought in these healthy elephants to boost funding for food and medicine through tourism.

They say visitors should see them in their natural habitat and not as creatures of entertainment.

Корисна лексика:

specimens - зразки, типові приклади

retirement home - пансіонат для пенсіонерів

refuge - прихисток, притулок

to boost - покращити, збільшити

natural habitat - природне середовище