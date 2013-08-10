Урок англійської мови: робот-астронавт

Корисна англійська лексика на основі новин тижня з прикладами вживання слів від лінгвістів відділу BBC Learning English.

Послухайте вимову слів уроку на цьому відео у виконанні Фина Абердіна.

Текст:

This is Japan’s latest astronaut.

Kirobo the robot was exposed to zero gravity before being blasted into space. Its destination: the International Space Station.

The tiny android has been sent into orbit as a companion for Japan’s human space traveller.

Its creator says Kirobo’s most important skill is that it can mimic human emotions. He wants its sense of compassion to help lonely astronauts during their stay in space.

Корисні слова:

blasted - виштовхнутий вибуховою хвилею

android - андроїд, людиноподібний робот

orbit - орбіта

mimic - імітувати

compassion - співчуття

Вправа:

Вставте одне з наведених нижче слів. Врахуйте, що форма слів у реченні може змінюватися.

blasted / android / orbit / mimic / compassion

1. The European Space Agency (Esa) is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Mars Express mission. Launched on 2 June 2003, the probe went into __________ around the Red Planet in the December of that year.

2. "All I can say is it makes you proud to be a human being when people show that kind of __________."

3. A Chinese rocket carrying a probe destined for the Moon has __________ into space. A Long March 3C rocket with the Chang'e-2 probe took off from Xichang launch centre at about 1100 GMT.

4. The story of __________ on the silver screen cannot pass without mention of three contemporary classics: The replicants rebelling against their pre-programmed demise in Blade Runner (1982); Arnold Schwarzenegger's gun-toting turn as 2029-vintage cyborg in The Terminator (1984); and Peter Weller as officer Alex J Murphy's alter ego in the dystopic Detroit of RoboCop (1987).

5. A diabetes pill has anti-ageing effects and extends the life of male mice, research suggests. Scientists believe the drug, metformin, may __________ the effects of extreme calorie restriction.