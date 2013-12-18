Урок англійської мови: святкове Ho ho ho!

Корисна англійська лексика на основі новин тижня з прикладами вживання слів від лінгвістів відділу BBC Learning English.

Послухайте вимову слів на цьому відео у виконанні Фіна Абердина.

Текст:

Spare a thought for this man from Rovaniemi in Finland.

While many are on their Christmas holidays, Santa Claus and his team will be working overtime.

In the main post office, the year's most hectic period is underway. They receive around half a million letters from children all over the world.

They have to be answered and the team wants to avoid a backlog.

And if you've been good this year, he might just be heading your way.

Корисна лексика:

spare a thought - згадати когось зі співчуттям

- згадати когось зі співчуттям overtime - понаднормові години

- понаднормові години hectic - напружений, хаотичний

- напружений, хаотичний backlog - завал, накопичення невиконаної роботи

- завал, накопичення невиконаної роботи heading your way - прямує до вас

Інші уроки англійської мови на сторінці BBC Learning English.

Архів навчальних програм англійської мови на сайті ВВС Україна.